'24 Peach State OL picks up Clemson offer

A standout offensive lineman from the Peach State announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night.

Bradwell Institute (Hinesville, Ga.) four-star Elyjah Thurmon reported the offer via Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound rising senior in the 2024 class camped at Clemson again this summer.

Thurmon now holds more than 20 total offers, including offers from schools such as Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Missouri.

