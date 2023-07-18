Big-time prospect talks Clemson commitment, what set Tigers apart

The Clemson men’s basketball program landed a huge commitment last week from a top-75 national prospect in the 2024 class.

Parkview (Little Rock, Ark.) four-star Dallas Thomas announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Monday, July 10, making him the second-highest ranked Clemson commitment in the Brad Brownell era behind only P.J. Hall in the 2020 class.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Thomas, a 6-foot-9 forward, about his decision to commit to Brownell and company over his other finalists in LSU, Arkansas, Memphis and Missouri.

“The thing that set them apart from all of the other schools was the vibes and the pitch from coach Brownell,” Thomas said. “I loved the family vibe of the team and how well-bonded they were, and coach telling me about how our personalities fit and the role he would see me playing in the system was a huge yes for me.”

Thomas is the No. 64 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class and the No. 11 power forward nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. He took an official visit to Clemson in June and that was a crucial factor in his decision, along with his relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I had a strong relationship with the coaches before I committed because of how much they reached out and the visit of course,” he said. “They see me fitting right in because of how similar I am personality wise to their team.”

“The visit was the deciding factor for sure in my decision,” Thomas added. “Everything stood out in a positive way, from the campus to the way they practiced. It was all great vibes from the time I stepped foot on campus.”

Thomas, Clemson’s first 2024 commitment, dealt with injuries as a junior but still averaged 16.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while making more than 40 percent of his shots from beyond the ark.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him on the hardwood in the future?

“Clemson fans can expect to get a versatile player who can do everything on the court. Whatever it takes for the team to win,” he said. “I’ll bring energy and confidence to the team for sure. Looking forward to it.”