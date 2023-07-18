Hall raves about Clemson's returning star

Over the years, Clemson’s defensive line built the reputation as game-wreckers and turned it into a multitude of NFL talents. That was the pair of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy during the 2022 season. Both are in the NFL now and yet, the Tigers still have one of the most recognizable faces back for another season.

That face is Xavier Thomas. Last season, an injury cut his year to just three games, but the unit was strong enough that his absence didn’t create complete panic. After electing to return for another year, Thomas is evolving on and off the field and defensive line coach Lemanski Hall is taking notice to it. At the 2023 Clemson Media Outing, he discussed the evolution of the Tigers veteran and how it’s helping him headed into Year 6.

“We sat together, big huge smile on his face and body looks amazing. He looks lighter in terms of focus. Not worried about anything,” Hall said. “Taking on a leadership role and he’s never had to do it before so he’s embraced it.”

Thomas is one of the most talented players to come through the Clemson defensive line room and it’s a high honor considering the names like Dexter Lawrence that are the standard. The former top-five prospect came in as a freshman and delivered an All-ACC season, but factors have limited his rise to stardom.

Hall says the best is still yet to come for Thomas, and noted that the pressure quickly piled onto him early in his career. Now entering his sixth year with the Tigers, his coach has an unbelievable amount of trust in him and that goes for on-field production as well as leading the unit in the locker room.

“(Thomas) taking on that role as a mental leader just does so much for me as a coach. I can count on him,” Hall said. “He looks great, it’s a huge investment. Most healthy he’s ever been mentally and physically.”