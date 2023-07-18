Riley taking unusual path as he prepares for running The Hill

Garrett Riley has already had a rehearsal, so to speak, when it comes to Clemson’s famous pregame tradition.

The Tigers’ new offensive coordinator got a taste of running down the hill for the first time on April 15 when Clemson held its annual Orange & White spring game.

That was a neat experience for Riley, and it will really be special for him come Sept. 9 when the Tigers are back in Death Valley for the 2023 home opener against Charleston Southern.

Riley will really get to experience what the “most exciting 25 seconds in college football” is like then. But in the meantime, how much has he been practicing running down the hill and getting ready to do it in front of 80,000-plus fans?

“I’m glad I did it. It’s a spring game, I needed a rehearsal, that’s for sure. The little simulation in the lobby (of the football complex) over there doesn’t do it justice, that’s for sure,” Riley said. “But that was pretty cool. I always kind of heard about that tradition, obviously I’ve seen it on TV, and thinking it wasn’t going to be that big of a deal for a spring game and all that. Then we did it and I was like alright, that’s pretty cool. I need some more practice probably.”

Riley has been putting in the work and taking an unusual path as he prepares to run down the hill during the regular season.

“I’ve been doing the Peloton, so I’ve been trying to get my legs ready,” he said.

