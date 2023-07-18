'We got a great player': Swinney talks plans for Vizzina

The Clemson Tigers don’t have a quarterback in the 2024 class, and head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the plan at the position headed forward with no worry. There’s a method to the madness and the quarterback position is shored up for the future.

Starter Cade Klubnik is a sophomore and has another year to work with before he even thinks about the potentiality of the next level. Behind him might be the most interesting quarterback in the room, Christopher Vizzina. A January 2023 enrollee, Vizzina is the only quarterback pledge of the 2023 class, throwing for 59 touchdowns in his prep career as a four-star prospect.

That said, the plans are to redshirt his first season at Clemson. Swinney discussed this and how it looks for the future and what he can bring to the table for the Tigers, giving an outlook for 2024.

“We hope that [Christopher Vizzina] can be our ’23 signee and our ’24 signee if you will and it really kinda sets us up with a good situation with Cade being a junior and him being a redshirt freshman which tells you how we feel about CV. I think we got a great player right there,” Swinney said.

As of now, Hunter Helms and Paul Tyson sit as the second and third-string quarterbacks while Vizzina redshirts and sits in waiting to take over in the future. Nothing is for certain, and Swinney is optimistic about Vizzina’s future with the Tigers and won’t rule out any possibilities.

“Who know’s what’s going to happen, right?” Swinney said. “It rarely goes according to the script but that’s certainly something that we hope to be able to do and get some playing time, get him some experience. Helms and Paul have to really be able to bridge that gap for us.”

