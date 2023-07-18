Where former Clemson receivers rank in Madden 24

Where former Clemson receivers rank in Madden 24

By July 18, 2023 7:19 am

The discourse is always prevalent in the summer about the Madden ratings and a couple Clemson Tigers are ranked high at the wide receiver position. Fresh off of his signing with the Tennessee Titans, Deandre Hopkins is a 93 overall, sitting at No. 7 at the position.

While Hopkins is one of the highest ranked. Tee Higgins just misses the top 20 with an 86 overall. Considering how strong the Bengals receiving room is, it makes sense to not have the team too powerful to use once the game releases. Hunter Renfrow also earned a strong rating with an 81 overall after a down year for the national champion. Take a look at the full rankings courtesy of EA.

The nod for Hopkins also comes with him holding the top rating for one statistic among receivers. Throughout his career, he’s been known for making unbelievable catches with defenders draped all over him. As a result of this, Hopkins holds the highest catch in traffic (CIT) rating with a 98, as closes as you can get to perfect. Madden NFL 24 releases August 15, and the ratings at all positions continue to roll out with the launch.

