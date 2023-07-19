5-star Clemson target commits elsewhere

5-star Clemson target commits elsewhere

Football

5-star Clemson target commits elsewhere

By July 19, 2023 7:16 pm

By |

A five-star Clemson target in the 2024 class has committed elsewhere.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his verbal pledge to Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior chose the Volunteers over his other finalists in Clemson, Georgia and Southern Cal.

Matthews is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by ESPN, while Rivals ranks him as the nation’s seventh-best prospect regardless of position and 247Sports considers him the No. 22 overall prospect in his class.

Matthews took an official visit to Clemson during the first weekend in June. He also made official visits to Tennessee, UGA and USC.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

10hr

Clemson is going back to the future with a former Tiger offensive coordinator. Chad Morris is headed back to Tiger Town, as The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Morris is coming back to Clemson this year (…)

11hr

CLEMSON, S.C. —  The real football talk began Tuesday as the Tigers held media day. Clemson DC Wes Goodwin shares his confidence in Clemson’s defense and went in-depth on every position on the depth (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home