5-star Clemson target commits elsewhere

A five-star Clemson target in the 2024 class has committed elsewhere.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his verbal pledge to Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior chose the Volunteers over his other finalists in Clemson, Georgia and Southern Cal.

Matthews is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by ESPN, while Rivals ranks him as the nation’s seventh-best prospect regardless of position and 247Sports considers him the No. 22 overall prospect in his class.

Matthews took an official visit to Clemson during the first weekend in June. He also made official visits to Tennessee, UGA and USC.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!