Back to the future with Chad Morris

Clemson is going back to the future with a former Tiger offensive coordinator.

Chad Morris is headed back to Tiger Town, as The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Morris is coming back to Clemson this year and will be on Dabo Swinney’s staff in an analyst role.

Morris has always had a strong relationship with Swinney dating back to their previous days together at Clemson. After Swinney hired Morris, their relationship was more than just a coaching relationship — in fact, they were actually neighbors and their families grew up together.

Morris also already has a relationship with new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, as Morris’ son Chandler started the season-opener for Riley at TCU last year before suffering an injury.

Chad, of course, was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before landing head coaching gigs at SMU and Arkansas. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn before taking the head coaching job at Allen (Texas) High School.

After stepping down from his post at Allen after one season, Morris returned to the college ranks last year as a senior offensive analyst at South Florida under former Clemson assistant and former USF head coach Jeff Scott.

