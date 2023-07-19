Clemson defender enters transfer portal

A Clemson defender has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman linebacker T.J. Dudley has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Dudley recorded two tackles in 16 defensive snaps over four games while redshirting in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder made his Clemson debut on special teams vs. Furman and made one tackle vs. North Carolina and in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

A three-time all-state selection at Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory School, Dudley was credited with 381 tackles (59 for loss), 10.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven pass breakups and seven touchdowns in his prep career.

Dudley enrolled at Clemson as a four-star prospect in the summer of 2022. He was the No. 22 linebacker nationally and the No. 227 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

