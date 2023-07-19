Clemson Media Kickoff: Wes Goodwin

Football

By July 19, 2023 9:54 am

CLEMSON, S.C. —  The real football talk began Tuesday as the Tigers held media day.

Clemson DC Wes Goodwin shares his confidence in Clemson’s defense and went in-depth on every position on the depth chart.

Part 2

Part 3

