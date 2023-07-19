Clemson Media Kickoff: Wes Goodwin

CLEMSON, S.C. — The real football talk began Tuesday as the Tigers held media day.
Clemson DC Wes Goodwin shares his confidence in Clemson’s defense and went in-depth on every position on the depth chart.
Part 2
Part 3
The Clemson Tigers went into the 2022 season with concern around the wide receiver position, and a freshman stepped in and filled the void immediately. Antonio Williams came in as a top-100 prospect, but there (…)
Clemson is going back to the future with a former Tiger offensive coordinator. Chad Morris is headed back to Tiger Town, as The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Morris is coming back to Clemson this year (…)
Dabo Swinney has added another big name to Clemson’s running back room that already featured plenty of star power with the dynamic duo of Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, not to mention C.J. Spiller leading (…)
The Clemson Tigers return four starters on the offensive line heading into 2023. Leading the way is All-ACC selection Will Putnam and Thomas Austin’s unit is full of talent, but it doesn’t end there. A position (…)
One of three in-state members of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, Misun Kelley is a dynamic two-way player who signed with the Tigers as an athlete in December 2022. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman was a (…)
A standout offensive lineman from the Peach State announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night. Bradwell Institute (Hinesville, Ga.) four-star Elyjah Thurmon reported the offer via Twitter. The 6-foot-5, (…)
A two-sport athlete, Will Taylor suited up on both the gridiron and diamond at Clemson over the last couple of years, playing wide receiver for the football team and outfielder for the baseball team. (…)
During Clemson’s media outing Tuesday, Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on this veteran defensive lineman. The Tigers’ head coach said redshirt junior defensive tackle Tre Williams is among the (…)
Garrett Riley has already had a rehearsal, so to speak, when it comes to Clemson’s famous pregame tradition. The Tigers’ new offensive coordinator got a taste of running down the hill for the first time on (…)
The Clemson Tigers don’t have a quarterback in the 2024 class, and head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the plan at the position headed forward with no worry. There’s a method to the madness and the (…)