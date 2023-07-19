Conn emphasizes confidence, curing big-play bug

The front line of the Clemson defense is its strength. With the talent at the line of scrimmage, it puts immediate pressure on the opposing offenses to react but yet, the Tigers surrendered 30 or more points four times last season.

The back end of the defense is talented and experienced, but splash plays became the kryptonite of an otherwise well-oiled machine. Safeties coach Mickey Conn sees this and knows the importance of stopping this trend.

“The bottom line is keep them out of the end zone so preventing those big plays because that makes a huge difference,” Conn said. “Improving on our technique is huge and each week, I wouldn’t put necessarily a number in it but keeping it to a minimal is huge.”

One of the most important parts of playing defensive back according to Conn is the ability to have a short memory. While the last few weeks didn’t go the way the Tigers wanted, he immediately went into this off-season looking on how to improve as a coach so he can positively impact the players. Confidence is one of the things he honed on.

”I think as a coach, I had to do a lot of improvements to come up with some new techniques to help them,” Conn said. “So I spent a lot of time this offseason really grinding and finding out what other people are doing technique-wise to help our guys to gain that confidence.”

Part of that confidence is the veteran leadership, and the Tigers have plenty of it. With the experience of Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips, Clemson can instill it and evolve past the shortcomings of 2022.