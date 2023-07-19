Grisham discusses excitement for Williams’ sophomore season

The Clemson Tigers went into the 2022 season with concern around the wide receiver position, and a freshman stepped in and filled the void immediately. Antonio Williams came in as a top-100 prospect, but there was no way to predict he would become the most reliable receiver out of the gate.

In his first season, he led the receiver room with 56 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns. This was a massive relief for wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and he looked back to how important it was at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing.

”What he did for us last year was so needed and finally having someone that can command the slot was huge and he’s already taken the next step. He’s 194 [pounds] and carries it well and having a great summer,” Grisham said.

Alongside his personal development, Williams is evolving in a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Some of the coaches talked about the fun and freedom in Riley’s first couple months, and Grisham was one of the most vocal. The new opportunities came in perfect time with Williams’ rise.

“[Williams] showed that this spring. This new offense, super pumped about that,” Grisham said.

When a player has the freshman season like Williams does, the pressure rises exponentially. Not to mention Clemson lost their second-leading receiver and starting tight end. The doors are open for Williams to help lead the passing game, and Grisham believes the young star’s mentality will make sure that happens.

”I think it kind of just comes easy to him, but really taking the next step and treat yourself like a pro right now is going to be big for him,” Grisham said. “What I love about Antonio is he’s just the same every day. He’s not too high…he doesn’t get too low. He’s very steady and I like that, I want to recruit guys like that.”