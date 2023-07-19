Riley talks ‘fearless’ freshman, Clemson’s plan for him

One of three in-state members of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, Misun Kelley is a dynamic two-way player who signed with the Tigers as an athlete in December 2022.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman was a receiver and defensive back at nearby Daniel High School, helping the Lions to a 36-game winning streak from 2020-22. He enrolled at Clemson this summer and will begin fall camp lining up on offense, though the Tigers are planning to take a look at him defensively as well.

“He’s going to start out as receiver, and then we’re certainly going to cross-train him a little bit at DB and just kind of see as fall camp goes maybe where he’s going to help our team the earliest, what’s going to be most beneficial for our team,” first-year Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said at Tuesday’s media outing.

Kelley put his versatility on full display a season ago, scoring touchdowns in five different ways as a high school senior. The Shrine Bowl selection finished his prep career with 91 catches for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns receptions, while tallying 86 tackles with eight interceptions and four pass breakups on defense. He also averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 14 on punt returns, finishing his time at Daniel with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards.

Asked about Kelley’s best asset and what he can bring to Clemson’s team, Riley pointed to him “being in space and being a creator.”

“He’s kind of one of those guys,” Riley said. “I think watching his tape and the little I’ve been around him, he just strikes me as kind of a fearless type of guy. I think that’s obviously a great combination for a guy you’re trying to get the ball to.”

