Riley weighs in with thoughts on NCAA transfer portal

Clemson’s new offensive coordinator weighed in on the NCAA transfer portal this week.

During Tuesday’s media outing, Garrett Riley shared some thoughts on the portal when asked whether he feels the Tigers should use it more.

“Well, I just think you’ve got to apply it to what your needs are and what’s going to best fit your team,” Riley said. “So, Clemson’s situation is going to be different than a lot of other colleges and their situations.”

As for Clemson’s situation, Riley added that it’s “much different” than, for example, a program that just hired a new head coach and saw a slew of players leave the team.

“So, you’ve just got to take some of that stuff with a grain of salt just because we are in such a unique situation and circumstances here,” Riley said.

Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner who joined Dabo Swinney’s staff in January after spending last season as the play-caller at TCU, did acknowledge that “you’ve obviously got to adjust and apply (the portal) whenever you need it.”

“If you need it to help your team, then hopefully you can utilize it,” he said.

