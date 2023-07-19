Seven Tigers named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

A number of Clemson players have been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list ahead of the upcoming college football season.

The longest-running college all-star football game in the nation, the East-West Shrine Bowl gives top college players the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

The bowl has released its East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 again this year, and it features seven Tigers. Here’s how the list was put together:

Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class. Putting together this list was extremely challenging for our team, as we scouted players from all four levels of football and consulted with NFL and college personnel to ensure the selection of the best 1000 players for the NFL level.

So, which Clemson players are on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000?

Here’s all the Tigers that appear on the list:

Ruke Orhorhoro, DL

Sheridan Jones, CB

Tre Williams, DL

Tyler Davis, DL

Walker Parks, OT

Will Putnam, OG

Xavier Thomas, EDGE

The East-West Shrine Bowl is set for February 1, 2024 at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, Texas. More information regarding the 2024 game can be found here: link.

