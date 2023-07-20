5-star Sammy Brown draws comparison to Big Ten star

ESPN likens one of Clemson’s five-star commitments to this current Big Ten star.

ESPN published an article this week comparing 2024 football recruits to current college stars (subscription required), and future Tiger linebacker Sammy Brown drew a comparison to Ohio State graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Here’s what ESPN wrote about the comparison between Eichenberg — a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and second-team All-American in 2022 — and Brown — the Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom who is the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2024 class according to ESPN.

“It can be tough to find an accurate comparison at the collegiate level for Brown because he is such a diverse and versatile player. But as he projects on defense, Ohio State’s Eichenberg immediately comes to mind. “Brown, a wrestling and track standout at Jefferson High School (Georgia), may be slightly faster and better overall, but as an in-the-box player, these two are eerily similar. They are tough, rugged and instinctive. They play with a high motor and exude leadership qualities. Tackle-to-tackle, Eichenberg and Brown can define the mentality of a defense.”

A former four-star prospect in the 2019 class and current fifth-year senior, Eichenberg enters the 2023 season with 186 career tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss in 31 games played (17 starts). He is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and led Ohio State in tackles with 120, TFLs with 12 and was fourth with four passes defensed (one interception, a 15-yard pick-6 vs. Iowa, and three pass breakups).

Brown, who committed to Clemson in early June, was recently named the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year. His dominance on the football field heavily played into earning the award coming off a junior season in which he made 113 tackles while also rushing for 1,449 yards and scoring 24 times.

