Check out a Clemson first-round pick's first pitch before MLB game

A Clemson first-round draft pick had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a MLB game this week.

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, now of the Cincinnati Bengals, tossed the first pitch prior to the Cincinnati Reds’ 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincy.

Murphy was drafted 28th overall by the Bengals in this year’s draft following his three-year Clemson career (2020-22) which he finished with 17.5 sacks and 139 tackles, including 37 for loss.

Check out Murphy’s first pitch — which went “juuuussst a bit outside” — below:

Myles Murphy makes an appearance at GABP 👏 pic.twitter.com/aeCVSFsJOo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2023

On the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night's Reds game: Bengals 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy! ⚾🏈 pic.twitter.com/cGTOwtda2l — WLWT (@WLWT) July 19, 2023

Bengals top pick Myles Murphy is on the mound tonight throwing the first pitch. The rookie loves studying stadium designs, and now gets a good look at one of the best ballparks in the game. @WLWT #Reds pic.twitter.com/sqYgPJF1nb — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) July 19, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

