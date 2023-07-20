Goodwin on junior safety: 'Really excited with where he’s at'

After a trying sophomore season last year, Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba is in a much better spot entering the 2023 season according to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“Definitely. Really excited with where he’s at,” Goodwin said at Tuesday’s media outing.

Coming off a freshman All-American campaign in 2021, Mukuba dealt with various injuries in 2022, including a dislocated elbow among other nagging injuries that admittedly affected his performance. Mukuba battled through it for 12 games, finishing his sophomore season with 50 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

Mukuba has acknowledged last season was a difficult one for him as he dealt with those injuries that impacted his play on the field and led to criticism off of it, which admittedly crowded his headspace.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to see Mukuba mature in terms of his focus heading into the spring, and Mukuba said in the spring that he’s more locked in than he’s ever been.

Goodwin has seen a different Mukuba this offseason and said Tuesday that he has “really matured, has grown up, gotten healthy, first and foremost.”

“I feel like he was broken down last year and really sacrificed himself last year for the greater good of the team,” Goodwin said. “But he had a tremendous spring. He’s added weight and mass, strength and just overall knowledge of the scheme and ability to play multiple positions, and has really had a solid offseason.”

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Austin, Texas, enters the 2023 season credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery over 25 games (21 starts).

