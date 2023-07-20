Riley asked if he's feeling pressure to deliver at Clemson

As the new man on Clemson’s staff, coming off a national championship game appearance at TCU last season, is Garrett Riley feeling pressure to deliver this year in his role as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator?

Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach, was asked that question this week during Clemson’s media outing.

“I think I do (feel pressure) every year probably,” he said.

There’s been no shortage of buzz and excitement surrounding Riley and what he can bring to Clemson’s offense since the moment he was hired in January to replace Brandon Streeter as the Tigers’ OC.

Considering what Riley was able to accomplish last season in his lone year as the play-caller at TCU — helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history — there are naturally big expectations from the Clemson fan base heading into the 2023 season with Riley taking over the Tigers’ offense.

However much pressure Riley is feeling externally, though, it’s not more than the internal pressure he’s putting on himself entering his first season in Tiger Town.

“I just think you always put more pressure on yourself than anybody else is going to,” Riley said. “So, I just think that’s the nature of what we do and that’s kind of those positions you want to be in, right. But I wouldn’t say any more (pressure) than I probably have any other year.”

One of the top young assistants in college football, Riley has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator, first calling plays for Sonny Dykes at SMU before following Dykes to TCU last season.

The 33-year-old led a TCU offense last season that finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game), 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3) and 39th in passing (261.7). Under Riley’s tutelage, TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal-caller.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

