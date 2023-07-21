Swinney not worried about national media narrative entering '23

In the preseason over the last number of years, Clemson has typically been the clear and popular pick to win the ACC. And more often than not, the Tigers have proven those preseason predictions right by winning seven conference titles in the last eight seasons, including their most recent one last year.

But heading into the 2023 season, there is plenty of buzz and hype around a revitalized Florida State program, more than there’s been in recent memory. Meanwhile, despite yet another double-digit win campaign and top-15 finish in the final AP Poll in 2022, there seems to be some more people doubting Dabo Swinney and the Tigers going into the fall coming off back-to-back seasons without a College Football Playoff appearance.

While Clemson has cracked the top 15 in a bunch of preseason rankings, many of those have the Tigers outside the top 10 – and checking in behind Florida State, which ended last season on a six-game winning streak to notch its first 10-win season since 2016.

However, Swinney isn’t concerned with his team’s preseason rankings or any national media narrative surrounding his Tigers entering 2023.

During Clemson’s media outing this week, Swinney was asked about those who are doubting the Tigers going into the season.

“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong. I’m just trying to be who we are,” Swinney said. “It’s not like we live in some cave. I mean, people hear the good, hear the bad. I think at the end of the day, the external opinions and narratives – as I’ve said many times, that can be fuel for the fire, but it can’t be the fire.

“Because if it is, then you’re up and down, up and down based on whatever narrative it is. It’s really more about us being committed to just being our best each and every year, and all that other stuff… I think last year, preseason top 25, there’s probably about 10 or 11 teams that didn’t even finish ranked. So, none of that stuff really matters. You’ve got to go play.”

Swinney says all he’s worried about right now is getting Clemson ready for its season opener at Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4), and he feels his squad is good enough to “compete with anybody” regardless of whether people are picking the Tigers to repeat as ACC champs this season.

“I mean, we’re a team that’s in the conversation,” he said. “We’re good enough. I’m never going to be a guy that’s going to sit here and say hey ‘we stink, I don’t know if we can win five games this year.’ Man, I always think we can win. That’s just how I think. I’m not sitting here if I thought any other way. I always think we’re good enough to win. We’re not good enough to just show up and win. We’ve got to do what it takes and we’ve got to prepare properly and we’ve got to have commitment to excellence and accountability and leadership and team and all those things that win for us.

“But I think we can compete with anybody, and I don’t really get too caught up in whether or not we’re picked to win the league. It really doesn’t matter. What matters is what we do Labor Day night, and that’s what I’m focused on. But I have no problem with other teams being talked about as great, because they’ve earned it.”

Clemson is hoping to win its ninth conference title in Swinney’s tenure, while Florida State, which is entering its fourth season under head coach Mike Norvell, will be looking for its first ACC title since 2014.

The Tigers will try to win their eighth straight game over FSU when the two teams meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley – what could potentially be a preview of this year’s ACC Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage now that the conference has scrapped divisions.

“Florida State’s a great team. They got a heck of a team and I think Mike’s done an amazing job,” Swinney said. “They got a bunch of good players and will definitely be a team that will have a say in this league for sure, and so will we – and there’ll be others. Not just us two, there’s going to be other teams that will have a chance to compete for this league.”

