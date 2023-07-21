Top CB target talks Clemson, previews Saturday decision

A top Clemson target in the 2024 class is set to reveal his college decision this weekend.

Lancaster (Texas) High School four-star cornerback Corian Gipson will announce his commitment Saturday during a 5 p.m. ET school ceremony.

Gipson previewed Saturday’s decision and spoke about the Tigers in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior is ready to get the recruiting process wrapped up and let the world know where he’s going to continue his academic and athletic career.

“It’s going to be good,” Gipson said. “It’s going to take a lot of stress off me, so looking forward toward that.”

Clemson, Texas and Ohio State are the finalists for Gipson, who is the No. 13 prospect in the Lone Star State, No. 7 cornerback nationally and No. 67 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I feel like that group of schools fitted me the best and that group of schools the schools I feel like I could see myself playing at,” he said.

As for what appeals most to him about Clemson as one of his finalists, Gipson pointed to the coaching staff.

“The family environment that they have is family oriented,” he said. “I have a relationship with almost every coach on the coaching staff.”

Speaking of Clemson’s staff, what has Gipson been hearing from Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed ahead of this weekend’s commitment announcement?

“Just basically telling me he wants me and stuff, same as Coach Dabo,” Gipson said.

Gipson spoke highly of Swinney when asked for his thoughts on the Tigers’ head coach and what it would be like to suit up for him.

“He’s a good head coach to play for,” Gipson said. “He does a lot of things differently than other head coaches. When you think of Dabo, you just think one of the top college coaches in history.”

Gipson received an offer from Clemson when he visited in late March before returning to campus for April’s spring game. He then took his official visit to Tiger Town during the first weekend in June and also made official visits to TCU, Ohio State and Texas.

Where would he say Clemson stands with him going into his decision day?

“They’re pretty high on my list, and they’re up there with a couple schools,” he said.

Gipson said the school that lands his commitment will be getting “a hardworking, pushing myself to my limits, listening, coachable athlete.”

Clemson currently has 16 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers picked up a verbal pledge from Midlothian (Texas) five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco in June and have signed at least one prospect from Texas in each of the last four classes.

