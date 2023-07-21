Where former Clemson CB ranks in Madden NFL 24

Where former Clemson CB ranks in Madden NFL 24

Football

Where former Clemson CB ranks in Madden NFL 24

By July 21, 2023 11:36 am

By |

The Madden ratings are always a time for discourse, and this year is no different. Latest to be released is the rankings at the cornerback position.

While stars like Jalen Ramsey and Sauce Gardner lead the way, a former Clemson Tiger narrowly missed the top 10. It comes as a surprise considering how his career has progressed so early.

AJ Terrell burst onto the scene as a rookie starter before earning second-team All-Pro honors in just his second season as a pro. With 32 pass breakups over three years, there’s no doubt about his lockdown ability, so how did he miss the top 10?

Being on the Atlanta Falcons doesn’t help his case as the team’s failures create bias against Terrell when Madden developers are putting together the ratings. That said, he’s one of the top zone coverage cornerbacks with a 91 rating at the spot. If he continues his trajectory, he’ll be right up in the top 10 where he belongs at some point in 2023.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

4hr

A former Clemson pitcher made MLB history Thursday with the latest in a long line of impressive performances on the mound. Former Tiger and current Atlanta Braves righthander Spencer Strider struck out 13 (…)

18hr

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another transfer, this time one from the ACC. Lefthanded pitcher Noah Samol is joining the Tigers as a transfer from Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder was a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home