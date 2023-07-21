Where former Clemson CB ranks in Madden NFL 24

The Madden ratings are always a time for discourse, and this year is no different. Latest to be released is the rankings at the cornerback position.

While stars like Jalen Ramsey and Sauce Gardner lead the way, a former Clemson Tiger narrowly missed the top 10. It comes as a surprise considering how his career has progressed so early.

AJ Terrell burst onto the scene as a rookie starter before earning second-team All-Pro honors in just his second season as a pro. With 32 pass breakups over three years, there’s no doubt about his lockdown ability, so how did he miss the top 10?

Being on the Atlanta Falcons doesn’t help his case as the team’s failures create bias against Terrell when Madden developers are putting together the ratings. That said, he’s one of the top zone coverage cornerbacks with a 91 rating at the spot. If he continues his trajectory, he’ll be right up in the top 10 where he belongs at some point in 2023.