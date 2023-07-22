Clemson pro has very high praise for Tiger linebacker

Football

July 22, 2023

A Clemson pro had very high praise this week for a current Tiger star.

Shaq Lawson showed some major love to Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter via social media.

Responding to a highlight video of Carter on Twitter, Lawson — the Buffalo Bills defensive end and former first-round draft pick — had this to say about Carter, who’s entering his junior season with the Tigers after an All-American season in 2022:

Carter was a fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele as a sophomore last season. He tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff, to go with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

Prior to Carter and two others in 2022, the last two Power Five conference players to reach 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in a season were Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in 2021 and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons in 2019, years in which both players won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

A former five-star prospect, Carter enters the 2023 season with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games.

As for Lawson, he re-signed with the Bills in April on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old has 25 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and 70 quarterbacks hits in 93 career NFL games.

Following two seasons away from Buffalo, Lawson returned to the Bills last offseason after signing a one-year deal with the team ahead of the 2022 season. A first-round pick of the Bills coming out of Clemson back in 2016, Lawson spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo (2016-19), then played with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets from 2020-21 before rejoining the Bills for the 2022 campaign.

