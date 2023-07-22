Clemson lands big commitment from top CB target

Clemson has landed a big commitment from its lone remaining cornerback target in the 2024 class.

Lancaster (Texas) High School four-star Corian Gipson announced his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program on Saturday during a school ceremony.

Swinney and the Tigers beat out Gipson’s other two finalists – in-state Texas and Ohio State – to land his commitment.

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior is a highly touted recruit ranked as the No. 7 cornerback nationally and No. 67 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

Gipson received an offer from Clemson when he visited in late March before returning to campus for April’s spring game. He then took his official visit to Tiger Town during the first weekend in June and also made official visits to TCU, Ohio State and Texas.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed spearheaded Clemson’s efforts with Gipson as his primary recruiter, and the Tigers’ coaching staff as a whole was an important part of Gipson’s decision.

“The family environment that they have is family oriented,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I have a relationship with almost every coach on the coaching staff.”

The idea of suiting up for Swinney was also highly appealing to Gipson.

“He’s a good head coach to play for,” Gipson said. “He does a lot of things differently than other head coaches. When you think of Dabo, you just think one of the top college coaches in history.”

With Gipson’s pledge, Clemson now has 17 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers picked up a verbal pledge from another Lone Star State standout — Midlothian (Texas) five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco — in June and have signed at least one prospect from Texas in each of the last four classes.

Gipson becomes Clemson’s fifth defensive back commitment in the class, joining Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin, Northside (Warner Robins, Ga.) four-star Ricardo Jones, Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star Noah Dixon and Florida State University School (Tallahassee, Fla.) four-star Ashton Hampton.