Spiller breaks down RB room for 2023

The Clemson Tigers are spoiled at running back for at least another year. Since Will Shipley took over the starting role, he’s become a star and earned first-team All-ACC honors with double-digit touchdowns for a second-straight season.

Clemson legend and running backs coach CJ Spiller detailed his excitement for the group headed into the 2023 season, and obviously had great things to say about the Tigers bell cow back. That said, he wanted to highlight the versatility and depth the group has.

”That whole room honestly, from all the stories and being in contact with them weekly, these guys have had a great summer,” Spiller said. “They’re eager to get back on the practice field, get out there and get started again and see where this thing goes. I’m excited for that whole room.”

As a former star, he knows all that comes with preparing for a Clemson season and noted how the projections and outside noise are prevalent in the college football landscape, but he’s focused on what his unit does on the field. Running back is a downhill, detailed position and Spiller referenced horse blinders, a fitting tool to keep the focus forward.

While Shipley is the star, Phil Mafah could be due for a breakout year. After rushing for over 500 yards as a sophomore, he’s a proven talent that can add versatility to the unit, and Spiller sees that.

”He just puts in work. He’s very quiet but he goes to work and does a great job taking care of his body and I think he’s poised to have a big year, honestly. Watching him this spring, he’s got a different look in his eye,” Spiller said.

On top of the two main backs, Clemson has players like Domonique Thomas and Keith Adams Jr. waiting in the stable. As their time in a Tigers uniform approaches, Spiller is preparing them and saw what is soon to come during spring practice.

”Very pleased with what they’ve done this spring. They had an opportunity and really tried to take advantage of the opportunity they were given and they did a great job,” Spiller said. “They’re still learning…I’m excited about the whole room. Great room, great competition and we’ll see how this thing rolls.”