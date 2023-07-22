What They Are Saying: Tigers react to Gipson's commitment

Dabo Swinney struck gold again in Texas, landing 2024 four-star cornerback Corian Gipson. The Lancaster native was heavily recruited by Clemson, Texas and Ohio State but the Tigers came out on top.

With the commitment, Clemson has 17 pledges in the class. Gipson was the first cornerback for Mike Reed, a massive addition for the unit’s future. Following Gipson’s decision, Tigers reacted to the big news on Twitter.

Cori , welcome home 😇 — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) July 22, 2023

Nah this got me hype 😂🔥🔥 https://t.co/sV3kcb8iiX — Bryant Wesco🌟✈️ (@Bryantwesco19) July 22, 2023

It’s Clemson Ain’t it!?! Yessir!!!!

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/udQt88Gf1S — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 22, 2023

Lonestar Dabo has done it again pic.twitter.com/wrE2dKj0zJ — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) July 22, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!