Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Tigers react to Gipson's commitment

By July 22, 2023 8:12 pm

By |

Dabo Swinney struck gold again in Texas, landing 2024 four-star cornerback Corian Gipson. The Lancaster native was heavily recruited by Clemson, Texas and Ohio State but the Tigers came out on top.

With the commitment, Clemson has 17 pledges in the class. Gipson was the first cornerback for Mike Reed, a massive addition for the unit’s future. Following Gipson’s decision, Tigers reacted to the big news on Twitter.

