Austin details Putnam’s value as an anchor and leader

The Clemson offensive line is a unit trending up over the last couple years. With continuity across the front, the Tigers are building a strong unit for quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Will Putnam is the anchor of the unit, and has been for a couple years now. With 36 starts over his four-year career, he made a massive change in 2022.

Swapping from guard to center, he’s now the leader of the unit and it paid dividends last year with an All-ACC selection, an impressive feat after changing positions.

At the center spot, Putnam is asked to do a whole lot more than snap the ball and block. Now that he’s used to the role, offensive line coach Thomas Austin is seeing him develop reading defenses and discussed it at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing.

“Will Putnam’s really challenged himself in taking his game to the next level in regards to defensive identification, making the calls and the points as that point man,” Austin said. “Challenging himself to learn the big picture of the offense and so, some of the differences of this offense, be’s going to have a little more control over that stuff which is going to be exciting.”

Headed into 2023, Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the likelihood of a rotational offensive line with the depth up front. Both see it as a good thing that Clemson has time to choose the starters and the competition is evolving.

While many positions are still up for grabs, Putnam is the lock to start at center and it speaks to how quickly he’s made that jump. While raving about his cerebral improvements, Austin mentioned Putnam’s physical evolution.

“He looks fantastic. He ran a 5K last week with coach Hogan and ran 10-minute miles which for 315 [pounds] is crazy. He’s a grinder and we’re glad to have him,” Austin said.

As the offensive line competition heats up into the fall, Putnam is the leader of the unit and it gives insurance to the coaches as they work out the best five.

