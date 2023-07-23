Five-star freshman Woods talks excitement for first season

The Clemson Tigers had a strong class in 2023, and the biggest commitment may have been defensive lineman Peter Woods. A five-star prospect out of Alabama, he’s the prototypical defensive tackle at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds.

Woods enrolled in January and got acclimated to the program throughout the spring. With the rest of the freshman class moving in, he’s excited to build the relationships with the group ahead of his first season.

“It’s been great. You know, I’m excited to get on campus with my brothers, my new class, you know, learn a lot from the old guys. And, you know, it’s just like a stepping stone and we’re taking steps to the natty,” Woods said.

The chaos of recruiting can be a lot to handle, especially when coming to a decision. Woods was heavily recruited by many Power-5 programs and had 35 offers as a whole. He loved the experience he had before he made it to Clemson, but he says all the positives are still here, and it’s not just a recruiting tool.

“I tell everybody, you know, like, since I came here, and people ask how is Clemson’, is it like it is in recruiting, did they sell the dream and then you got there,” Woods said. “You hear that thing about colleges, and I tell everybody, it’s like, it’s whatever it was to you in recruiting and that’s how it was for me. The catering to me, and just making sure that I have what I need to be a successful student athlete all across the board. That was consistent the recruiting and when I got here.”

Woods talked about how Tyler Davis is taking him under his wing early. Learning from an All-American talent with back-to-back All-ACC seasons, the youngster has all the tools to learn and make an impact in his first season as a Tiger.

Fine-tuning and small details were something he referenced, an echo from what the coaches were saying at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing.W hile there’s hope for Woods to get on the field early, he’s taking it one day at a time and doing whatever he can to learn and improve.

“That’s still kind of up in the air, this just depends on how I perform in the fall. Like I said, I’m still learning a lot from the older guys who have been here and came back for that next year, so we can get the natty. So whenever I can fit in, I can help. That’s what I’m excited to do,” Woods said.

Fun was a word heard a ton of times from coaches, and Clemson is having it as they head into the 2023 season. With his Death Valley debut around the corner, Woods is no exception and it’s a large reason he has so much passion to succeed.

“if you’re not having fun while you’re doing it, and that’s that’s just kind of how I feel about this,” Woods said. “I’ve always thought about it, and the minute that I don’t have fun playing this game, I probably won’t play this game. I think that’s true for a lot of these guys out here.”

