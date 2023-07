The outlook at corner for Clemson football is brighter this season with the return of Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins taking his game to another level and an influx of talented freshmen.

Coach Mike Reed goes in-depth on his depth chart, the freshmen, special teams and more.

