What They Are Saying: Simpson Settling in with Ravens

Trenton Simpson will be roaming the field for the Baltimore Ravens this season just like he did for the Tigers in Death Valley.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said on Twitter about Simpson.

Fastest Linebackers 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝟮𝟰 (93-89 range)#Cardinals Owen Pappoe – 93#Falcons Troy Andersen – 92#Dolphins Channing Tindall – 91#Bucs Devin White – 91#Ravens Trenton Simpson – 91#Steelers Tanner Muse – 90#Raiders Amari Burney – 89#Giants Bobby Okereke – 89… pic.twitter.com/vARcOmMVuI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2023

Trenton Simpson already making an impact on the community. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/hZ1uFVufnz — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) July 16, 2023

It’s Bigger Than Me! Impacting My Community Means A Lot To Me!💜🖤 Thanks For Inviting Me! @ShoreshInc #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/4NvfT6clJT — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) July 14, 2023

Backed by Speed 🏎️ Top 10 Fastest LBs in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/XTnjFRSbIO — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 21, 2023

The @Ravens nabbed arguably the best pound-for-pound player of the 2023 Draft in Zay Flowers. Electric athlete with an A+ competitive mentality! (https://t.co/kcJH5bd6UP) And I still can't believe OLB Trenton Simpson fell to No. 86! Now, that's a steal!https://t.co/OQSoUiMqtD — Rob Rang (@RobRang) July 8, 2023

Draft reaction: Baltimore Ravens select Clemson LB Trenton Simpson No. 86 overall https://t.co/8kguqfgLKW — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) July 5, 2023