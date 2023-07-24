Former NFL QB has Renfrow's back

This offseason, there’s been lots of rumors about Hunter Renfrow’s future in Las Vegas, even though the former Clemson star receiver signed a contract extension with the Raiders ahead of last season.

Responding to a tweet about Renfrow’s roster spot reportedly being “in serious jeopardy,” former NFL quarterback David Carr had Renfrow’s back:

The fact that this is even a thing is beyond wild.

🐐 https://t.co/jkOFhNkjR6 — David Carr (@DCarr8) July 23, 2023

Carr is of course the older brother of Derek Carr, Renfrow’s former quarterback with the Raiders who is now with the New Orleans Saints.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, David played more than 10 seasons in the league and got a Super Bowl ring as a backup with the New York Giants when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension in June 2022, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season, and he is due to earn $6.5 million this year.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, Renfrow was limited to 10 games last season due to injuries coming off a 2021 season that saw him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. He had 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

In 2021, Renfrow became the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016 and just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He also became just the second wide receiver in Raiders history to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.