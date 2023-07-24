Highly touted commit: ‘Every day is a countdown to be a Tiger’

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a highly touted Tiger commit as he gets ready for his final season of high school football.

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur heads into his senior campaign hoping to help his team make a long playoff run.

“My goals for senior year are to get deep into the playoffs and to get our team on the map!” he said.

A top-100 national prospect, Bentancur became the third commitment in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers back on Jan. 13.

Since jumping on board with Dabo Swinney’s program, Bentancur has seen more than a dozen other prospects join him in the class, which now has 17 total commits and currently ranks among the top 10 recruiting classes nationally according to multiple services.

Bentancur is bullish on Clemson’s 2024 class and believes it will be a great one for the Tigers when all is said and done.

“This class is going to be special regardless of who we get,” he said. “Clemson recruits all the right players and is very selective!”

The staff can’t wait to get the 2024 class on campus – and on the field – next year.

“Clemson coaches are just excited to get our class in to play!” Bentancur said.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Bentancur is certainly looking forward to starting his Clemson career, and he’s counting down the days until his arrival in Tiger Town next year.

“Every day is a countdown to be a Tiger and I can’t wait!” he said.

Bentancur is the No. 8 tight end and No. 89 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite. As a junior last year, he brought in 57 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of Christian Bentancur on Twitter (@cbentancur18)

