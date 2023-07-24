National outlet pegs this Tiger as ACC's dark-horse Heisman candidate

This week, a national outlet named one dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate from each Power Five conference going into the upcoming season.

Pro Football Focus pegged Clemson running back Will Shipley as the ACC’s dark-horse Heisman candidate, and he is the only player on PFF’s list whp isn’t a quarterback.

Here’s what PFF’s Mitch Kaiser had to say about the dynamic and versatile Shipley, who is heading into his junior season as a Tiger in 2023:

The only non-quarterback on this list, Shipley is by far Clemson’s best offensive weapon and is going to be featured even more in the offense in 2023. His team is arguably the best in the ACC and should be in playoff contention come December. The Tigers hired Garrett Riley from TCU to be their new offensive coordinator, and Shipley is poised to benefit most from the change, as he’s likely to see more touches. Last year, he finished with a 78.5 PFF grade behind nearly 1,200 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 37 receptions for 237 yards. An improved offensive line will also help Shipley’s production A season of 2,000 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns is not out of reach for Shipley. That would give him a strong Heisman case, especially if Clemson wins the ACC and makes the College Football Playoff.

Shipley enters the upcoming campaign with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions over 24 career games (19 starts). He also enters 2023 credited with 27 career kickoff returns for 704 yards (26.1 avg.) as well as one pass attempt for a 2-yard touchdown.

The North Carolina native and former five-star recruit made an instant impact as a freshman in 2021 and followed that up with a 2022 season in which he became the first player in ACC history to be selected as a first-team All-ACC honoree in three different categories (running back, all-purpose and specialist), and he was one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player).

Shipley joined Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and North Carolina’s Giovani Bernard as the only ACC players to rush for 11 or more touchdowns in both their freshman and sophomore campaigns since 2000.

