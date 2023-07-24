Nuk reportedly makes things official with new NFL team

A former Clemson star has reportedly made things official with his new NFL team.

DeAndre Hopkins has officially signed his contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.

It’s a two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives.

A 10-year NFL vet, Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns over his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans since being selected by the Texans in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The five-time All-Pro wide receiver tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games for the Cardinals last season.

Hopkins became a free agent when he was released by the Cardinals in late May.

Sources: DeAndre Hopkins officially passed his physical and has signed his contract with the #Titans. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/hlT0cOvJkR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

Titans officially signed WR DeAndre Hopkins to his two-year, $26 million (up to $32 million with incentives) contract today, per source. Big addition official. Derrick Henry and Hopkins now teammates together as Titans veterans report to training camp in Nashville tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PbQeGv8Qts — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 24, 2023

