Tigers rise to new heights in 2024 class rankings

Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class has gone through a rollercoaster in the summer. Dabo Swinney and his staff struck lightning with five-star linebacker Sammy Brown back in early June and it triggered a domino effect of official visitors committing to the Tigers.

After the visits were held in the first weekend of June, Clemson has landed nine commitments. This included highly touted receivers Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore, as well as four-star safety Ricardo Jones.

Swinney prides himself in landing the official visitors and he’s doing just that, but the Tigers missed on a few targets in July.

Once the dust settled, the class got back on track Saturday, landing four-star cornerback Corian Gipson. A huge addition for Swinney’s staff, Clemson managed to land Gipson over the in-state Texas Longhorns.

With the class up to 17 commitments heading into the late charge, the Tigers are ranked higher across all boards than they have throughout this cycle. At 247Sports, Clemson sits at No. 8 on both the composite and overall rankings.

Rivals has the Tigers the lowest, but it’s still a strong ranking at No. 9, cementing it as the top class in the ACC. On3 holds Clemson in the highest regards, ranking them at No. 6.

Considering Swinney has brought over 20 players to Tiger Town in each of the last two classes, there’s still work to be done and landing another flip like defensive end Adam Kissayi could help put the finishing touches on a strong 2024 cycle.