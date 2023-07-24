Vizzina talks redshirt plans, Clemson experience

The Clemson Tigers are yet to land a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, and while it’s a concern for the future, there’s a freshman coming in whose opportunity increases as a result.

Christopher Vizzina enrolled at Clemson in January and spent the spring getting acclimated to new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense. Dabo Swinney raved about what he can bring to the program for the future, and he’s putting in the work to be available when his name is called. Vizzina discussed spring ball and his early experience at Dear Old Clemson’s NIL event Saturday.

“Yeah, so I mean, not gonna lie, the first couple days of spring, I was just I was hitting the learning curve, the speed is different. I feel like I adjusted well,” Vizzina said. “Then it was good. We were all learning together, learning the plays, or the concepts together. So all the quarterbacks who would sit and learn it all together. Just during the spring, like I said, hit the learning curve. But through a couple of days, I felt like I got better and better and better towards the end. I mean, I still haven’t played a real college football game, and that was just spring practice, so obviously fall camps can be ramped up a little bit.”

While his talent is unquestioned, quarterback Cade Klubnik appears to be the sure starter for the coming years barring anything massive. Vizzina’s opportunity may still be a ways away and that doesn’t concern him. He emphatically confirmed that he’s trusting the process that the coaches have for him and he’s excited for the future.

“I’m not worried about it at all. You know, I’m just gonna trust the plan. I kind of knew that was possibility coming into this. But I mean, it doesn’t discourage me at all. Like, I want to learn, I want to be ready for when my chance comes, I want to be prepared for it,” Vizzina said.

Looking away from a football lens, Vizzina is enjoying the opportunities to connect with the Tiger fan base before he ever takes a Tiger Walk. The freshman seems very poised for his early career, but the excitement he has about the community is palpable when he talks about it. Whether the opportunities on the field come sooner or later, he wants to do whatever he can to represent Clemson well.

“It’s great. I mean, I really appreciate Dear Old Clemson for helping us do this,” Vizzina said. “It’s exciting. We were all excited to wake up early this morning and get over here. It’s great to meet the fans like nobody’s watched us play yet, and so we want to be able to meet people here and build relationships.”

