ACC Commissioner addresses Northwestern situation

CHARLOTTE — The 2023 ACC Football Kickoff got underway Tuesday morning with the Commissioner’s Forum.

During it, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the ongoing situation at Northwestern.

“This is a very difficult time for the Northwestern community,” Phillips said. “My heart goes out to any person who carries the burden of mistreatment or who has been harmed in any way. During my 30-year career in college athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes. As you know, with this matter and litigation, I’m unable to share anything more at this time.”

Phillips was Northwestern’s athletic director from 2008-21. He was named as a defendant in a lawsuit stemming from Northwestern’s ongoing hazing scandal.

Phillips has served as the ACC’s commissioner since 2021.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!