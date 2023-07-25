Browns GM 'very excited' about Watson, sees 'a big year for him'

The Cleveland Browns’ general manager is expecting a big year for Deshaun Watson.

The former Clemson quarterback is entering his first full season with the Browns, and GM Andrew Berry believes Watson is “in a really good place” heading into it, both on and off the field.

“I think this is going to be a big year for him, professionally and personally,” Berry said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “We think he’s in great shape physically. He’s been really good on the field, and I love what he’s done off the field. So very excited about him.”

After being traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns in March 2022, Watson got a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million. He made his long-awaited return to the field last December after sitting out the entire 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to begin 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The lengthy layoff was evident as Watson had to shake off rust last season, but the three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-round draft pick also showed flashes of being the type of player he was in Houston as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Overall, across six games with the Browns, Watson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdown passes with five interceptions. In his NFL career, he has completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 15,641 yards and 111 touchdowns with 41 interceptions while rushing for 1,852 yards and 18 more scores.

Entering the upcoming campaign, Watson is highly motivated and feels he’s in a “different space” than he was last year.

“Having an opportunity to go into the season with a full offseason, locked in, focused, it definitely feels good,” he said, “and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy and positive energy that’s been spread around this organization.”