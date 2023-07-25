Former Tiger reportedly signing with this NFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver is reportedly heading back to the NFL with this team.

Deon Cain is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after working out with the team, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

It looks like Cain will get another chance with the Eagles after he was released from their practice squad in late October 2022.

Cain recently earned USFL Championship Game MVP honors on July 1 after hauling in four receptions for 70 yards and a league-record three touchdowns.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain’s most recent NFL playing time came in 2020 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in the NFL.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

