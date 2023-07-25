Goodwin raves about cerebral connection with star LB

The Tigers are spoiled at the linebacker position heading into 2023. With two All-ACC talents in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has the pieces to sculpt one of the best defenses the program has seen.

Looking at Trotter’s resume, there’s a reason he’s garnering attention as one of the best linebackers in the country. An AP second-team All-American in 2022, he led the team in tackles with 92 and 13.5 for loss. When PFF ranked the top player on each ACC team, Trotter Jr. earned the spot as the best player on Clemson’s roster.

Trotter isn’t just Clemson’s best player, he’s the best linebacker in college football. He was the only Power Five linebacker in 2022 who earned 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and in coverage. He was second among that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%). The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the junior is living up to his father’s name and then some.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Trotter Jr. is one of, if not the best linebacker prospect in the country for the 2024 NFL draft. With his prototype frame, his prowess as both a run stopper and coverage linebacker is as advertised.

His value as a leader may be his biggest trait, reading opposing offenses and making sure the defense is set up accordingly. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has a lot of trust in his defensive leader and discussed it at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing.

“He understands what’s going on in front of him and behind him which is what all great linebackers do,” Goodwin said. “They understand the big picture, how everything fits together and he can go in there and draw up what all 11 guys have to do and all the adjustments. He’s a thinker, very inquisitive in meetings and wants to understand he definitely sees things how I see it.”

The defensive coordinator and his on-field leader thinking the same is an invaluable trait and Clemson has that luxury this season. With the returning talent around him, Trotter Jr.’s final season may top raise the bar even higher.