Miami OL talks youth football connection with Clemson star

The Clemson Tigers’ defensive anchor will line up across from a familiar face when they make a trip down to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Tyler Davis grew up in Florida, and played football all the way through high school in the Sunshine State.

Miami gained an in-state transfer in two-time All-AAC center Matt Lee. The UCF standout grew up around the Hurricanes’ program so it was no surprise to see him join the team for his fourth season.

Taking a step up to ACC competition, he looks forward to the matchup with Clemson. He sees the Tigers as the standard in the conference and also the blueprint that Miami could take and reclaim a spot as a ACC powerhouse.

“As you know, just, you got to play consistent good football on a daily, weekly, yearly basis,” Lee said. “I mean obviously, if you go back 10-15 years, Clemson is the gold standard in the ACC. The success they’ve had and national championships and conference championships, you know that’s undeniable. I think all it takes is you need one year, right. That starts with today.”

Looking at the matchup specifically, he spoke highly of the front seven that Clemson has and the prospect of lining up across from them excites him. There’s one specific player that it would be mirroring him, and it’s the All-ACC defensive tackle.

Lee grew up in the same area as Davis and both are proven talents as all-conference players. He recalled seeing his face during youth football and lining up across from him, but things are very different as the two are true physical specimen at this point in their career.

“Tyler Davis specifically is from central Florida, so I think I played him sparingly in youth football and middle school, here and there. He went to Wekiva, which is not that far from where I’m from,” Lee said. “I don’t think I’ve ever talked to him, but I think we played a little bit and I know I played guys that played with him in youth football. So I don’t know if he knows me. I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to him but but I knew him back in the day, because Wekiva and he was getting heavily recruited and what not and he’s a nasty player. He’s a good football player, but it’ll be fun.”

The two will line up across from each other Oct. 21, when Clemson heads down to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Hurricanes, a matchup that the Tigers dominated in 2022.