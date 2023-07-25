Phillips well aware of members' frustrations

CHARLOTTE — As the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff commenced Tuesday morning, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips commented on the future of the conference amid the questions surrounding it, saying during the Commissioner’s Forum that the league “is strong.”

“I’m well aware of the narrative and stories surrounding the ACC and our members as well as the frustrations of some of our schools on our financials, but these are not new,” Phillips said. “While there are legitimate discussions and stories regarding revenue and our membership, it’s important that all of us never lose perspective on just what we are doing together. The bottom line is our conference is strong and I’m extremely bullish about our future together.”

There’s been frustration over the growing revenue gap with the SEC and Big Ten, but Phillips went against the thought that the ACC is slipping behind those conferences due to the gap, pointing out that the league leads all conferences in NCAA titles over the last two years.

“All 15 schools won an ACC regular season or championship title this past year,” he said. “Academically there are no better collection of schools, and our student-athlete experience and support beyond athletics and academics is second to none.”

In May, the ACC announced that the conference’s board of directors endorsed a new revenue distribution model that will reward teams for postseason success.

The full details of the plan are still in the process of being solidified, but Phillips said progress is being made.

“At the end of May following an analysis and discussion that took place throughout the past year, the board announced its endorsement of a success incentive initiative that will begin during the 2024-25 academic year. Under this initiative financial distribution enhancements based on team performances from revenue-generating postseason competition will allow our schools to invest and achieve additional revenue,” Phillips said.

“The working group of presidents and chancellors continue to make progress, and following a full board decision in the future, we’ll certainly share more details.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!