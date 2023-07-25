What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train firing back up

The hype around Justyn Ross has been building this offseason, and the hype train is growing even more with the news that the former Clemson star receiver reportedly got first-team reps during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp practice on Sunday.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted out of Clemson, but he has drawn a lot of praise from Patrick Mahomes and it appears he’s healthy again entering 2023. Clemson and Chiefs fans alike hope that he will get the chance to show what he can do in the league this season.

There’s no shortage of buzz on Twitter about Ross and him taking first-team reps in training camp. Check out some of what they’re saying:

Kansas City Chiefs Justyn Ross is taking first team reps in training camp pic.twitter.com/NWnJM3sYax — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 23, 2023

And here comes the Justyn Ross the hype train back around 👀#NFLTwitter #FantasyFootball #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sLl9692mWp — Gridiron Fantasy Show (@Gridiron_FS) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross is going to be a special player! https://t.co/CxEHgPj83n — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) July 23, 2023

The Justyn Ross hype train baby https://t.co/2lNXZDvDIc pic.twitter.com/Vn0bq1aFQM — Devin Albertson (@DevinAlbertson) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross got some work in with the 1's today. I'll be following him ever so curiously to see what becomes of him as camp continues as well as preseason. 🎥 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/YIvIBmszSr — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) July 23, 2023

If someone is going to take Marquez Valdes-Scantling's "X" role in the KC offense, it's Justyn Ross. Probably less of a longshot than folks think given MVS's performance last year and the archetypes for the other WRs on the team. Skyy/Toney/James = Z/slot

Rice = big slot — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) July 23, 2023

Really encouraging sign here in the opening full-team practice that Justyn Ross is receiving first-team repetitions. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross returning punts before practice begins pic.twitter.com/xFUzgSuQjo — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross was reportedly “very involved” in day one of Chiefs training camp. Ross even reportedly saw reps with the first team and Patrick Mahomes. Ross is also reportedly trying to add special teams value to the Chiefs. Andy Reid (Chiefs HC) said that Ross has already… pic.twitter.com/1WUrCJsEaw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 23, 2023

First practice WR obs: Chiefs are going to give Skyy Moore plenty of opportunity to be a top guy. Richie James had one of best practices with nasty juke move on catch in red zone. Justyn Ross very involved Day 1. Kadarius Toney was limited and we didn’t see him in team drills. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) July 23, 2023

Also, no #Chiefs Kadarius Toney reps today. Minimal Kelce reps but he makes every rep count. Justyn Ross made a few catches in 7v7. This might be Willie Gay’s year that people see his pass rushing prowess. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 23, 2023

Pass catchers showing off early this morning during 7s: Justyn Ross with a long wide open touchdown from Gabbert, Buechele had Smith-Marsette and Rice for diving touchdowns, Mahomes to Gray for two touchdowns and one touchdown to Prince. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

The league really let the Chiefs get a healthy Justyn Ross — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) July 23, 2023

We have a Justyn Ross sighting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2809hb2iM0 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross first NFL touchdown will hit different — BiG RuBE 🥶 (@DorseyRuben2) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross is practicing 😏 pic.twitter.com/AmuOcAgzE1 — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) July 23, 2023

The Justyn Ross hype train is absolutely off the rails and we’re only one day of training camp deep https://t.co/GZ7QemFUGh — Neal D (@neald_93) July 23, 2023

