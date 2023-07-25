What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train firing back up

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train firing back up

July 25, 2023

The hype around Justyn Ross has been building this offseason, and the hype train is growing even more with the news that the former Clemson star receiver reportedly got first-team reps during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp practice on Sunday.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted out of Clemson, but he has drawn a lot of praise from Patrick Mahomes and it appears he’s healthy again entering 2023. Clemson and Chiefs fans alike hope that he will get the chance to show what he can do in the league this season.

There’s no shortage of buzz on Twitter about Ross and him taking first-team reps in training camp. Check out some of what they’re saying:

 

