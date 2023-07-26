Duke's Monk: Not here to 'trade blows' with Clemson

CHARLOTTE – When Clemson and Duke open the 2023 season on Labor Day night in Durham, the Blue Devils won’t just be there to put up a fight and trade punches with the Tigers – they’ll be there to win, according to Jacob Monk.

Monk spoke about the matchup on Wednesday at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, and while the Duke graduate student offensive lineman expressed respect for Clemson, he made it clear that the Blue Devils don’t plan to just “trade blows” with the Tigers.

“I mean, they’re a great team, obviously a great program. Clemson, national brand,” Monk said. “But like I said before, we don’t want to trade blows. We’re not here to go the distance. Our goal is to win.”

A returning starter at center and team captain, Monk is a preseason All-ACC selection by Athlon Sports (3rd team) who has played 3,051 snaps in 46 career games (45 starts). He enters 2023 as the only returning Duke starter with 3,000-plus career snaps.

Duke finished 9-4 (5-3 ACC) last year, its first under coach Mike Elko, to reach nine wins in a season for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, Clemson went 11-3 (9-0 ACC) last season and is coming off its seventh ACC title in the last eight years.

The Tigers and Blue Devils will square off at Wallace Wade Stadium on Monday, Sept. 4. The game is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

