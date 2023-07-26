Former Tiger signs

Congratulations to this new Clemson pro.

Senior infielder Benjamin Blackwell has signed a free-agent contract with the Texas Rangers.

This past season for the Tigers, Blackwell hit .301 with 36 runs, 10 doubles, two triples, two homers, 31 RBIs, a .386 slugging percentage, .384 on-base percentage, 27 walks, six hit-by-pitches and 27 steals in 63 games (all starts at shortstop). He ranked first in the ACC in steals, first in steals per game (0.43), second in assists (164) and tied for ninth in sacrifice bunts (4).

A graduate transfer from Dayton, Blackwell started all 121 games of his Clemson career (2022-23) at shortstop. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder was a career .311 hitter with a .411 slugging percentage and .406 on-base percentage in 235 games (235 starts) over five seasons, including three at Dayton and two at Clemson. He had 38 doubles, eight triples, 11 homers, 126 RBIs, 184 runs, 109 walks, 36 hit-by-pitches and 61 steals.

Blackwell had a .935 fielding percentage in his career and a .956 fielding percentage as a Tiger. In 59 ACC regular-season games in his Tiger career, the Fairfax, Va., native committed only three errors (.986 fielding percentage).

