FSU QB on Clemson game, how close Noles are to winning ACC

CHARLOTTE — At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was asked about how important this year’s game against Clemson in late September is.

Travis said he’s not looking ahead to that matchup, but rather is focused on the Seminoles’ Sept. 3 opener against LSU.

“I’m not getting that far ahead yet,” he said. “We have a game against LSU first that I’m worried about. Clemson’s a great team, at the end of the day. But man, we ain’t worried about anybody that we play. I know who we have and I know who I’m going to ride with all day.”

Travis was also asked about how close the Noles are to winning the ACC.

FSU’s most recent conference title came back in 2014.

“We’re close,” he said. “We just gotta take it game by game like we always do and keep working hard.”

Clemson and FSU will meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley. Clemson has won seven straight games in its series with Florida State, dating to 2015.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!