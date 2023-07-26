FSU's Verse on Clemson rematch: 'We will not make those same mistakes'

The ACC in 2023 feels like it’s on a collision course for Sept. 23, when the Florida State Seminoles ride up north to take on the Clemson Tigers. Dating back to the early 2010s, the conference has been decided by those two teams even if the former had a lull before the last couple years.

A large part of the excitement around the matchup is the returning talent on both teams. Arguably the biggest of them all is Seminole defensive end Jared Verse. In his first season transferring to Florida State, he became one of the most feared pass rushers in the country with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Following his breakout, he’s a practical lock as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and he described the feeling of the team as “dominant” and it’s a mentality the Noles plan to translate into the season.

“We were never lacking in players, but I think it was the mindset of everybody… now it’s let’s be the best of country, let’s win the titles and stuff so I think it’s definitely a different approach,” Verse said.

Florida State hasn’t taken down the Tigers in Death Valley since Jameis Winston led the Seminoles to an undefeated season and national championship, but Verse sounded very confident when talking about the rematch this year. After a 34-28 loss last year, he believes mistakes cost his team and they are capable of coming out with the win.

“Watching the game from last year when they came to us, I’m watching and I’m getting upset because I’m looking at how many mistakes we made,” Verse said. “Clemson’s a good team, they will capitalize on any mistakes you make so I’m just watching that and we can’t make those same mistakes again…we’ve all grown, I made a lot of mistakes back then but I won’t make those mistakes. [Jordan Travis], [Kalen DeLoach], I think I can speak for them when I say we will not make those same mistakes again.”

Mistakes cost Florida State early in the 2022 iteration, as the Seminoles found themselves in a 34-14 deficit early in the second half, yet it ended in a one-score game. With both teams very familiar with each other and the normal weight of the game deciding the conference, things are very different in 2023 as well. Oddly enough, the Tigers may be rolling out more frosh with Cade Klubnik leading the team this season.

The heavyweight bout being early in the season allows for a classic game that could set up a rematch at the end of the year with the omission of divisions in the ACC. That said, the rivalry that became prevalent from 2013-15 has that feel yet again as the calendar moves closer to this season.