Goodwin excited to see sophomore LB in ’23 after ‘tremendous offseason’

Wade Woodaz made an immediate impact on Clemson’s defense as a true freshman last season, and Wes Goodwin is excited to see what the versatile linebacker does in his second collegiate campaign.

The Tigers’ defensive coordinator/linebackers coach recently spoke about Woodaz and what he’s seen from him this offseason going into his sophomore year.

“Wade’s had a tremendous offseason,” Goodwin said at Clemson’s media outing last week. “Really added weight, changing his body daily.”

Listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Woodaz played in all 14 games last season, tallying 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He signed as a three-star linebacker prospect in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, but also lined up at safety during his prep career at Jesuit (Fla.) High, and that versatility has led to his usage at both linebacker and safety for the Tigers.

Woodaz started at safety in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, posting five tackles and a pass breakup, then took on the role as Clemson’s primary SAM linebacker in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee during which he recorded a couple of tackles for loss and another pass breakup.

Woodaz finished last season with three pass breakups and a forced fumble while also displaying his versatility on special teams, where he blocked a punt in his collegiate debut at Georgia Tech.

Goodwin had nothing but praise and positive things to say about Woodaz heading into 2023 after his promising debut season for the Tigers last year.

“Great family, really smart, loves it. He’s a grinder, he works at it, extremely knowledgeable,” Goodwin said. “His skill set, he can do a lot of things. He’s long, athletic, can run, physical and just a tough kid. I’m excited to see him this fall as well.”