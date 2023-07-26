Live from ACC Kickoff: Recap of first two days

CHARLOTTE — Day two is in the books from the ACC Football Kickoff. The Tigers arrive for the final day on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE — Day two is in the books from the ACC Football Kickoff. The Tigers arrive for the final day on Thursday.
Cameron and Ashby recap the first two days of this year’s event live from the Westin Hotel.
CHARLOTTE — At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was asked about how important this year’s game against Clemson in late September is. Travis said he’s not (…)
CHARLOTTE – When Clemson and Duke open the 2023 season on Labor Day night in Durham, the Blue Devils won’t just be there to put up a fight and trade punches with the Tigers – they’ll be there to win, (…)
CHARLOTTE – At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday, Duke head coach Mike Elko spoke about playing the defending conference champions, Clemson, to open the 2023 season. The Tigers and Blue (…)
CHARLOTTE – With the ACC having scrapped the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, the 2023 season marks the first where the top two teams based on winning percentage will play in the ACC Championship Game. (…)
Congratulations to this new Clemson pro. Senior infielder Benjamin Blackwell has signed a free-agent contract with the Texas Rangers. This past season for the Tigers, Blackwell hit .301 with 36 runs, 10 (…)
CHARLOTTE — The trip to Death Valley to see a Clemson football game is a bucket list item for some fans, but the same goes for players as well. Due to multiple circumstances, Miami’s leader never got to (…)
In the latest episode of Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter, each of the star Clemson linebackers reflected on the “welcome to college football” moment they experienced during (…)
Wade Woodaz made an immediate impact on Clemson’s defense as a true freshman last season, and Wes Goodwin is excited to see what the versatile linebacker does in his second collegiate campaign. The (…)
Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and (…)
CHARLOTTE — ACC revenue distribution was one of the big topics that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips discussed during the Commissioner’s Forum on Tuesday morning as the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff got (…)