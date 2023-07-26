Pitt head coach: 'Gotta beat Clemson' to make it to ACCCG

CHARLOTTE – With the ACC having scrapped the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, the 2023 season marks the first where the top two teams based on winning percentage will play in the ACC Championship Game.

The last team from the now-eliminated Coastal Division to win the ACC title was Pittsburgh in 2021. That year, the Panthers defeated the defending conference champs in Clemson by a score of 27-17 before going on to beat Wake Forest, 45-21, in the conference title game.

At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke about no longer having divisions in the ACC, but says to make it to the ACC Championship Game, you have to beat Clemson – which has won the conference title in seven of the last eight years.

“I think back to in ’21 when you go to the championship game and beat Wake Forest, you beat the reigning champion in Clemson at home and you took care of business,” Narduzzi said. “Whether you’re in the Atlantic or whether you’re in the Coastal division, pretty much you gotta beat Clemson to get there, correct? To me, we did that and won the championship. So to me, that makes it even sweeter.”

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

